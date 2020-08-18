Dunn exited Monday's start against the Dodgers after two innings with sore ribs stemming from a comeback liner off the bat of Corey Seager, but the rookie is expected to make his next start Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old had a rough night overall, allowing six earned runs on five hits and a walk over two innings. The rib injury, which occurred in the first inning on a 99.5 mph comebacker, wasn't enough to knock Dunn out of the game, but it did affect him the rest of the way. Dunn mentioned after the game that it specifically prevented him from throwing his slider due to the discomfort the mechanics of deploying that pitch caused. The right-hander will be considered day-to-day ahead of his next scheduled start, which currently lines up for Sunday against the Rangers.