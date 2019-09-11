Dunn will work in combination with Tommy Milone every fifth day over the rest of the season, meaning he will pitch in Thursday's game against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if Dunn will start or relieve in his debut, but it will essentially be a piggybacking situation. For fantasy purposes, it would be better for him to come in after Milone so that he could potentially qualify for a win. Dunn, who is one of Seattle's top pitching prospects, has a deceptive delivery and a few average-to-above-average pitches. He also logged a career-best 7.1 percent walk rate this year at Double-A. Dunn has thrown 131.2 innings and counting in 2019 and should spend the bulk of 2020 in the big-league rotation.