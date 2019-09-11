Mariners' Justin Dunn: Debuting Thursday
Dunn will work in combination with Tommy Milone every fifth day over the rest of the season, meaning he will pitch in Thursday's game against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear if Dunn will start or relieve in his debut, but it will essentially be a piggybacking situation. For fantasy purposes, it would be better for him to come in after Milone so that he could potentially qualify for a win. Dunn, who is one of Seattle's top pitching prospects, has a deceptive delivery and a few average-to-above-average pitches. He also logged a career-best 7.1 percent walk rate this year at Double-A. Dunn has thrown 131.2 innings and counting in 2019 and should spend the bulk of 2020 in the big-league rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...