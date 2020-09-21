Dunn allowed three runs on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Dunn was effective Sunday, but manager Scott Servais may have left him in the game too long. Dunn walked Eric Hosmer and gave up a ground rule double to Mitch Moreland before Wil Myers lifted a three-run homer to end the right-hander's outing. The 24-year-old Dunn has a 4.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 36 strikeouts across 40.2 innings this season. He will likely get one more start in 2020, which lines up with Saturday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.