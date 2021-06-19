Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Dunn has been diagnosed with a right shoulder strain and won't throw for about two weeks, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Dunn returned from shoulder inflammation June 10, but after just two starts back in the rotation, the young right-hander landed on the IL once again Friday with discomfort in his right shoulder. Dunn missed less than two weeks during his previous June IL stint, but based on Servais' timeline, he'll be out longer this time around. It's not entirely clear what the plan will be once the 25-year-old is ready to resume throwing in early July, but a rehab start could be in the cards prior to his activation.