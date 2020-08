Dunn (1-1) earned the win Monday versus the Rangers, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Dunn was a bit generous with baserunners, but the Rangers didn't capitalize on most of their opportunities. The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.85 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 13 innings across three starts this year. Dunn lines up for a road start against Astros over the weekend.