Dunn, who recorded five strikeouts over three innings in Thursday's intrasquad game, focused on his breaking pitches with considerable success, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "It was shaky last week," Dunn said of his slider and curveball. "I wasn't too happy about that. It's something I take pride in being able to spin the ball when I want to. I was able to lock in the routine with Woody (pitching coach Pete Woodworth) and was able to work on both pitches and felt like I executed both pretty well today."

Both Dunn's curveball and slider paid dividends Thursday, as the right-hander threw the former for multiple first-pitch strikes and was able to retire a few other teammates with the latter. Dunn's most impressive frame was the second, when he mowed down a side consisting of J.P. Crawford, Tim Lopes and Tom Murphy on swinging strikeouts. Dunn will have one more start before the regular season, which he's likely to enter as a sixth starter.