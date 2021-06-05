Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Dunn (shoulder) is expected to be activated off the injured list to make his next start at some point next week, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.

Dunn was placed on the 10-day injured list June 2 with right shoulder inflammation. His last start came May 29 against the Rangers, so he's eligible to be activated June 10. It's unclear where exactly he'll slot back into the Mariners' rotation, but he seems likely to take the ball at some point during the series in Cleveland next weekend.