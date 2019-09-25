Mariners' Justin Dunn: Gets job done as opener
Dunn tossed two scoreless frames as Seattle's opening pitcher and didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Astros. He gave up a base hit and struck out one in the 27-pitch outing.
After a rough big-league debut Sept. 12 in which he walked five batters and failed to escape the first inning, Dunn has now kept the opposition off the board in back-to-back turns as opener. The rookie is scheduled to make his final appearance as an opener Sunday against Oakland, likely working in front of primary pitcher Tommy Milone in the contest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...