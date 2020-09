Dunn (4-1) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.

Dunn allowed a pair of solo shots to Robbie Grossman and n RBI single to Jake Lamb, but the righty was well-supported by the Mariners' offense in the nightcap. Across 10 starts in 2020, Dunn managed a 4.34 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. He also permitted 10 homers and walked 32 batters.