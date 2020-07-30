Dunn didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Angels. He gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit and three walks while fanning two across three innings.

Dunn surrendered a three-run shot to Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the fourth on an 0-2 count, but that would be all the damage he'd allow in what was a short three-inning outing for the 24-year-old right-hander. He should remain as the team's sixth starter moving forward, with his next chance to feature being his scheduled start of Aug. 4 against the Angels once again.