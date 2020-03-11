Mariners' Justin Dunn: Goes on strikeout spree
Dunn fired three scoreless innings in a Cactus League loss to the Brewers on Monday, allowing one hit and no walks while recording five strikeouts.
The young right-hander faced 11 batters overall, so he mowed down nearly half of the hitters that came to the plate against him. Daniel Krame of MLB.com reports Dunn's strikeout victims included Christian Yelich, Avisail Garcia, Jedd Gyorko and Justin Smoak, making the feat all the more noteworthy. Dunn, who could see multi-inning relief work if he's unable to secure a rotation spot to open the season, received high praise from manager Scott Servais, who called the prospect's appearance "probably the best outing he's had so far this spring."
