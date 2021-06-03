Dunn was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to right shoulder inflammation.
Dunn presumably suffered the injury during his 5.2-inning, eight-strikeout effort Saturday against the Rangers. Arguably the Mariners' best starter this season, he has a 3.18 ERA and hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start. Robert Dugger was recalled to replace Dunn on the active roster.
