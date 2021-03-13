Dunn, competing with Nick Margevicius for the sixth starter role, allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk over three innings in a Cactus League win over the Reds on Friday. He struck out three.

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Dunn's fastball velocity and location both continue to be highlights of his impressive performances thus far, with the heater touching 96 mph Friday and the right-hander issuing just the one free pass. Dunn's diligent offseason conditioning work has paid dividends thus far in the form of an unblemished ERA through five spring frames, certainly catching his boss's eye. "His body is moving differently down the mound, and he's got something behind it," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "There's life on the ball."