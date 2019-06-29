Mariners' Justin Dunn: Invited to Futures Game
Dunn received an invitation to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old right-hander has been enjoying a productive season at Double-A Arkansas, and he's coming off back-to-back nine-strikeout efforts. Dunn sports a 5-3 record, 3.45 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 14 starts, but his swing-and-miss upside is arguably the most impressive aspect of his game. Dunn owns a 90:21 K:BB over 70.1 innings this season, leading to a career-high 11.5 K/9.
