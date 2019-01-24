Dunn received an invitation to major-league spring training Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Last season in the Mets' organization, Dunn split time between High-A and Double-A, compiling a 3.59 ERA and a 10.4 K/9 between the two stops. The right-hander will now get a chance to show the Mariners coaching staff what he brings to the table nice and early, though he'll likely see much of his time in 2019 spent at either Double-A or Triple-A, depending on how well he adjusts to upper-level hitters.

More News
Our Latest Stories