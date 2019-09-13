Dunn allowed five walks and two runs in two-thirds of an inning against the the Reds on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Whether he was overcome by nervousness or simply a severe lack of control, Dunn struggled mightily to find the strike zone in his first big-league appearance, throwing only 14 of 37 pitches for strikes and walking five of the seven batters he faced. The only two hitters he retired produced sacrifice flies and he also was victimized by three stolen bases behind him. The 23-year-old struggled with his control throughout his minor-league career, compiling an 8.8 percent walk rate in 392.1 innings, though he showed some improvement this season by lowering that number to 7.1 percent in 131.2 frames. Dunn is likely to again serve as an opener Wednesday at Pittsburgh, but he'll need to demonstrate much better control in order to receive consideration for a spot in Seattle's rotation next season.