Dunn (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.
Dunn left his Thursday start after two innings due to soreness in his right shoulder. Per Corey Brock of The Athletic, Dunn is waiting on the results of an MRI he took earlier Friday, so the severity of the issue should become clearer in the near future. The right-hander spent just over the minimum 10 days on the IL earlier this month due to shoulder inflammation. The club is expected to go back to a five-man rotation for the time being.
