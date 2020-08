Dunn gave up six runs on five hits and a walk over two innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out one.

Dunn was ineffective in the short outing, which saw his ERA rocket up to 7.80 across 17 innings this season. The 24-year-old righty has struggled more often than not in 2020, which is his first season as a full-time big-league pitcher. Dunn is expected to face the Rangers on Sunday in his next start.