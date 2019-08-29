Dunn is a strong candidate to be called up from Double-A Arkansas once rosters expand in September and the Travelers' postseason run concludes, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Arkansas begins a best-of-five playoff series Wednesday and could remain alive all the way through Sept. 15 if they reach the championship round. Therefore, while an exact arrival date for Dunn would be impossible to pin down at the moment, he is pegged as a highly likely callup,, especially since the Mariners would need to add him to the 40-man roster this winter anyhow in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Dunn's first full season at the Double-A level has produced encouraging results, as he owns an 8-5 record, 3.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 153 strikeouts over 126.2 innings.