Mariners' Justin Dunn: Makes strong impression in spring
Dunn, who posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 6.2 innings before spring training was suspended, made a strong case to spend minimal time in the minors this season, if any, Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The promising right-hander coincidentally posted the same ERA over the same amount of innings during his September big-league cup of coffee last season. However, in contrast to the nine walks Dunn issued during that span, he handed out just three free passes while recording an impressive 10 strikeouts over his three Cactus League appearances. Stecker notes Dunn entered camp with the inside track to the fifth spot in the starting rotation, but the subsequent signing of veteran Taijuan Walker seemingly dampened the former's chances. However, with the possibility rosters are expanded beyond 26 players to open the delayed regular season, Dunn could still potentially stick on the Opening Day roster. Moreover, even if he does open the season at Triple-A Tacoma, Stecker notes the 24-year-old should be first pitcher called up should injuries strike the rotation.
