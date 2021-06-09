Dunn (shoulder) has progressed to throwing off a mound, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The recovering right-hander's level of progress was described as "great" by manager Scott Servais on Wednesday, lending credence to the notion he'll be activated in the near future and apparently without the need for a rehab assignment. Dunn is first eligible to come off the injured list Friday, but it remains to be seen if he'll spend only the minimum amount of time on the shelf despite Wednesday's positive report.
