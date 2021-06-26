Dunn already has or will be meeting with a specialist regarding his shoulder strain, and manager Scott Servais expects to possibly have an update at some point this weekend, the Associated Press reports.

Servais wasn't certain if Dunn's appointment had unfolded Friday or not, but more information about the right-hander's condition should be imminent. Dunn was shut down from throwing for at least two weeks when first placed on the injured list June 18, so it appears he'll return shortly before the All-Star break in a best-case scenario.