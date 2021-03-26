Dunn recorded seven strikeouts but gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Half of the damage against Dunn came in the form of of solo home runs by Cameron Maybin and Jake Marisnick, yet he also exhibited some of his trademark control issues. Dunn walked nine batters overall in 11 Cactus League frames, but Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports he came away from the outing pleased with how his arsenal has come along this spring in his battle with Nick Margevicius for the No. 6 spot in the rotation. "I'm happy with where I'm at. ... Fastball velo is still here," Dunn said after [Wednesday's] start. "Honestly, it feels like it's ticked up. The slider feel sharp. I'm really happy with the curveball shape and happy with the differential between the two."