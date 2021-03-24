Dunn's Wednesday outing against the Cubs will represent his final spring opportunity to make a case for the No. 6 role in the starting rotation, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Dunn will pitch a day ahead of his primary competitor for the job, Nick Margevicius. Dunn has arguably been narrowly outperformed by his teammate, as he's offset a solid 3.52 ERA with some trademark control issues that have led to six walks. Kramer notes that whichever pitcher loses the job battle will still be slated for starts at some point, considering the innings will be monitored carefully across the rotation, especially early in the season.