Dunn (1-0) tossed five innings of one-run ball while allowing two hits and two walks and striking out six in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He earned the win.

Dunn made his first start since April 7 and looked far more composed this time around. He had walked eight across 4.2 innings in his previous outing, but the right-hander limited the walks in this one while showing improve command. He still owns a below-average 9:10 K:BB through 9.2 innings, but this performance was a step in the right direction.