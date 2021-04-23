Dunn allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings Thursday against Boston. He did not factor into the decision.

Dunn worked in and out of danger throughout the start, but he escaped without giving up too much damage. Most importantly, he showed an improved ability to throw strikes, finding the zone with 64 of his 100 total pitches and beginning 14 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike. The end result was his first outing without multiple walks. For the season, Dunn has a 3.68 ERA but only a 14:11 K:BB across 14.2 frames. He's projected to take his next turn through the rotation Wednesday in a tough matchup at Houston.