Dunn (1-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against Detroit.

Dunn matched his longest start of the season, highlighted by improved efficiency as he needed 94 pitches to record 17 outs. He also racked up his highest strikeout total of any outing on the campaign, which was backed by 14 swinging strikes. Dunn has struggled to work deep into games mostly due to walks, and he now has handed out 22 free passes in 34.2 innings. Even so, he's maintained an acceptable 3.63 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. He's projected to make his next start Tuesday at Oakland.