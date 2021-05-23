Dunn is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Padres after the Mariners elected to push Yusei Kikuchi back a day in the pitching schedule while he recovers from an illness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle

For the first time all season, Dunn will be called upon to pitch on four days' rest. Though Dunn took a second consecutive loss in his last turn on the mound Tuesday against the Tigers, he struck out a career-high nine batters while permitting only two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings.