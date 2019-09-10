Mariners' Justin Dunn: Receives promotion to majors
Dunn had his contract selected from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Dunn posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 158:39 K:BB over 131.2 innings this season as a starter, though he figures to head to the bullpen for the final few weeks of the season in Seattle.
