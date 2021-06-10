The Mariners announced that Dunn (shoulder) will start Friday's game against Cleveland.
Seattle will officially activate Dunn from the 10-day injured list a few hours prior to Friday's 7:10 p.m. ET opening pitch. The 25-year-old came out of his bullpen session Wednesday without incident and will end up spending just over the minimum amount of time on the shelf with right shoulder inflammation, so he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions in his return to the rotation.
