Dunn left Thursday's start against the Rays due to right shoulder discomfort, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Dunn left the game after throwing two scoreless innings. He missed time earlier in the month with right shoulder inflammation, so it's possible he aggravated his prior injury. It's unclear whether Dunn will be placed on the injured list or miss a turn through the rotation.
