Mariners' Justin Dunn: Sent to minor-league camp
Dunn was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Dunn was invited to big-league camp, although he was never expected to make the Opening Day roster, considering he hasn't played above the Double-A level. He posted a 4.22 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 105 strikeouts over 89.2 frames last season with Double-A Arkansas, where he figures to spend the majority of 2019.
