Dunn (2-1) pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the Rangers on Sunday. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out six.

Dunn had a fantastic outing, starting with four no-hit innings. Even when he did allow baserunners, he was able to escape the danger unscathed. Sunday was easily Dunn's best start of the year, and he's lowered his ERA to 5.57 with a 1.38 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 21 innings this year. He'll look to put in another solid effort versus the Angels next Sunday.