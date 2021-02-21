Dunn impressed in his first bullpen session of camp Saturday, getting up to 95 mph with his fastball, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Dunn's fastball has averaged a modest 91.4 mph through his first 14 big-league starts. His 4.13 ERA in those starts looks deceptively decent, but it's taken a .173 BABIP and an 82.0 percent strand rate to get him there, as his 38:31 K:BB doesn't bode well for his future. A velocity bump is exactly the sort of thing he needs to solidify himself as a reliable big-league starter, though he's not a lock to emerge from camp with a rotation role.