Dunn (shoulder) will begin a throwing program in the coming days, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Dunn has been dealing with a right shoulder strain since mid-June, and he's been shut down for two weeks. The right-hander will need to ramp up his intensity and workload before he's able to return to the active roster, but the start of his throwing program represents a significant step in his recovery.
