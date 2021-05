Dunn registered a no-decision Tuesday against Baltimore, going 5.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts in a 5-2 win.

Dunn was decent yet unspectacular as has become the norm for him and it's worth noting his two best games have come against the Orioles. He's gone between 4.2 and 5.2 innings in every start and has allowed no more than three runs in any of them to the tune of a 3.51 ERA.