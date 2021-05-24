Dunn pitched five innings in Sunday's 9-2 loss to San Diego, allowing one run on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Dunn went toe-to-toe with San Diego ace Yu Darvish in this one as the only blemish on his otherwise optimistic outing was a Fernando Tatis solo home run. He was removed after five despite only 71 pitches because manager Scott Servais didn't want his young starter to see the Padres fearsome lineup a third time. Dunn has been serviceable this season with no more than three earned runs allowed in all eight of his starts this year but until he can work deeper into games, he remains a low-upside option.