Dunn will start Thursday's game against the Reds and is expected to throw a couple innings, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Tommy Milone will relieve him after a couple of innings, and that piggyback setup could continue through the end of the regular season. This role will make it impossible for Dunn to qualify for a win, and he's not an elite pitching prospect by any means, so his fantasy value will be limited.

