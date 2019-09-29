Dunn issued one walk and struck out three batters over two shutout innings during Sunday's win over Oakland.

Dunn was used as the opener in all four of his MLB appearances this season and tossed two scoreless innings in three of those. He walked eight batters over his first 2.2 MLB innings but issued just one free pass over his last four frames. The 24-year-old ends the season with a 2.70 ERA.