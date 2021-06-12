Dunn (1-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against Cleveland after allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks across three innings, fanning three.
Dunn had a rough outing Friday in his return to the mound after missing almost two weeks with right shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old had been pitching well before the injury, but he had an unfortunate game here and couldn't even make it to the fourth inning. He will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Rays.
