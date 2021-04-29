Dunn allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday.

Dunn's only troublesome innings were in the second and the sixth. He walked Kyle Tucker to begin the second and wound up surrendering two base hits that would score two runs in the frame. He was one out away from making it through the sixth when Yuli Gurriel doubled and abruptly ended his night there. Casey Sadler came in as relief and allowed Gurriel to score on a base knock by Carlos Correa to charge Dunn with his third run of the night. The 25-year-old has yet to top six innings in a start and will take a 3.98 ERA against the Orioles next week.