Dunn was traded from the Mets to the Mariners on Monday along with Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic and Gerson Bautista in exchange for Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano and cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Dunn projects as a decent major-league starter, with a fastball that can touch 97 mph and four above-average pitches but shaky command. He reached Double-A Binghamton last season, making 15 starts and posting a 4.22 ERA while striking out 27.7 percent of batters and walking 9.8 percent. He has a shot to reach the majors in 2019 but is most likely tracking towards a 2020 debut.