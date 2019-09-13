Mariners' Justin Dunn: To work in opening role again
Dunn will open Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Dunn got rocked in his debut, allowing two runs over two-thirds of an inning, but he'll get another chance to open ahead of Tommy Milone on Wednesday. He'll aim to show better command in his upcoming outing after issuing five walks Thursday.
