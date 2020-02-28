Dunn started Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Reds, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander, who logged the first four starts of his major-league career at the tail end of 2019, was sharp in his first taste of game action this spring. Per Greg Johns of MLB.com, Dunn consistently hit between 94 mph and 96 mph with his fastball, which helped him to his pair of whiffs, including one of Joey Votto. Dunn made an impression on both the Reds -- which got to him for two earned runs on five walks over two-thirds of an inning in his first big-league turn Sept. 12 -- and manager Scott Servais, who saw the mechanical and mental adjustments Dunn made over the offseason pay immediate dividends. "I was really impressed with Justin today," manager Scott Servais said. "Just his whole demeanor, attacking with his fastball early in the ballgame was great to see. He feels good about where he's at right now."