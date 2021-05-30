Dunn took the no decision against Texas on Saturday, going 5.2 innings and allowing one run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in a 3-2 win.

Dunn pitched his best game of the season, tying his season high in innings and runs allowed and recording his second most strikeouts. He only ran into trouble in the fourth when he allowed his only run but all other innings were clean. The efficient outing lowered Dunn's ERA to 3.18.