Mariners' Justin Dunn: Whiffs six
Dunn allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out six across four innings of work Thursday.
Dunn continued to generate whiffs at a strong rate and has 13 strikeouts in nine innings this spring. However, as has been the case throughout his minor-league career, Dunn has struggled with surrendering free passes -- he's now issued five during the exhibition season. Already optioned to minor-league camp, Dunn could get a small sample of big-league work later in the season if he impresses throughout the campaign.
