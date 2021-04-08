Dunn hurled 4.2 innings against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing three runs on one hit and eight walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Typically, a starter giving up just one hit would be cause for congratulations, but Dunn was so wild Wednesday -- he yielded an astonishing eight walks -- that he wasn't able to work past the fifth inning. The right-hander was particularly out of control in that fifth frame, when he issued four free passes, including one with the bases loaded that gave Chicago its first run. Dunn will need to be more effective moving forward if he hopes to stick in the rotation. His next chance to prove his value will come Wednesday at Baltimore.