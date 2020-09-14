Dunn allowed one run on one hit and five walks across two innings in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He fanned five and did not factor in the decision.

Though he tallied five strikeouts, Dunn was pulled after throwing 66 pitches over just two innings. Despite struggling badly with his command and issuing five free passes, the right-hander managed to limit Arizona to just one run. The 24-year old will look to display better control and work deeper into the game when he takes the ball next Sunday against the Padres.