Mariners' Justin Grimm: Inks deal with Mariners
Grimm (shoulder) was placed on the minor-league disabled list after signing a contract with the Mariners on Wednesday.
Grimm was recovering from right shoulder impingement syndrome prior to his release by the Royals in early July. The right-hander was added to the roster at Triple-A Tacoma upon his signing. Across 16 appearances with Kansas City in 2018, he logged an ERA of 13.50 and 2.45 WHIP with an 8:14 K:BB in 12.2 innings of relief.
