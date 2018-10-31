Grimm was taken off the 40-man roster by being outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Grimm and fellow reliever Ryan Cook were each removed from the 40-man roster in order to clear up some space for younger prospects that need to be protected this offseason. Across 21 appearances between Seattle and Kansas City, Grimm logged a disastrous 10.38 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with an 11:14 K:BB in 17.1 innings.